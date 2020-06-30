STREET DOGS: The Titanic Effect
After the Titanic hit the iceberg, most passengers did not realise the boat was doomed
30 June 2020 - 05:06
The Titanic Effect - If it can’t sink you don’t need lifeboats.
The more you believe that something can’t go wrong, the greater the potential disaster. Certain assumptions were made in the building of the Titanic that did not hold in practice.
