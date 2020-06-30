Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Boycott by advertisers may drive the biggest shift in Facebook policy The Stop Hate for Profit campaign could punish the social media platform for turning a blind eye to injustices on its forum BL PREMIUM

Facebook faces a huge backlash — both internally and externally — for allegedly failing to manage hateful content and fake news. And now it’s getting hit where it really hurts: in the pocket.

Stop Hate for Profit is a campaign organised by the Anti-Defamation League, an American organisation with a legacy of more than 100 years of opposing bigotry in many forms. The campaign aims to get as many businesses as possible to commit to not advertise on Facebook in July 2020. And it already counts Coca-Cola, Unilever, Verizon and Adidas among its 150 (at the time of writing) signatories.