JOHN DLUDLU: State must help save SA's vital taxi industry The government should increase the relief grant as the sector is one of the easiest to revive

The national coronavirus command council, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s de facto war cabinet against Covid-19, meets on Wednesday, as SA approaches the peak of the pandemic. Among the main discussion items will be the fate of the country’s taxi industry. The government should agree to the industry’s main demand and end the standoff by upping the relief from a one-off R5,000 to R20,000, to save the R50bn sector.

Last Monday a large proportion of the 15-million South Africans who, according to Transaction Capital numbers, rely on the country’s 200,000 minibus taxis for their daily commute to work, schools and universities, were left stranded by an industry strike.