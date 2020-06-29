Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Time to reboot the clichés of Hollywood blockbusters The old scriptwriting formulas are going to have to adapt to this brave, bonkers new world BL PREMIUM

The point of blockbuster films is that they don’t have to stay in touch with reality. This is why every alien invasion or viral outbreak is ultimately sorted out by a handsome young American with almost no body fat, rather than by a multinational team of scientists who resist the urge to take their shirts off all the time.

Still, we have our limits. A giant mechanical shark stalking Amity in Jaws is frightening. A giant mechanical shark rising out of the sea and roaring like a wounded bull in Jaws: The Revenge is hilarious.