Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: On irrational behaviour and the large role it plays in investment decisions Some market anomalies can only be explained by some odd moves prompted by our flaws as humans BL PREMIUM

There is a growing awareness of the human flaws that play havoc with our investment decisions and explain certain market anomalies. On the potentially damaging and ever-growing list of irrational or, at least slightly odd, behaviours in the sphere of investment are:

The Affect Heuristic: we use feelings more than logic to make decisions. “Many people seem to assume that the financial anxiety they feel is nothing more than a direct by-product of the Covid-19 crisis — a perfectly logical reaction to the disease,” says Robert Shiller. “But anxiety is not perfectly logical. In a joint paper with William Goetzmann and Dasol Kim we found that nearby earthquakes affect people’s judgment of the probability of a 1929- or 1987-size stock-market crash.