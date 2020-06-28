Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Three prophets who put reparations for slavery in the spotlight BL PREMIUM

In light of the recent global anti-slavery and anti-colonial protests, a burning issue that has not been prominently addressed is that of reparations for the victims of these two evil scourges in the Americas, the Caribbean and Africa.

How can Western nations who enslaved and colonised black people over five centuries repair this pernicious damage that has left these regions with the triple burdens of a lack of development, diseases and deadly conflicts? This remains a festering wound that needs to be urgently addressed. Three prophets have been at the forefront of these debates: African-American lawyer Randall Robinson, and the Barbadian and Nigerian historians Hilary Beckles and the late Ade Ajayi.