STREET DOGS: The cost of keeping up appearances
26 June 2020 - 05:05
From ‘The Art of Money Getting’ by PT Barnum (1880)
That we are born “free and equal” is a glorious truth in one sense, yet we are not all born equally rich. One may say; “there is a man who has an income of $50,000 per annum, while I have but $1,000; I knew that fellow when he was poor like myself; now he is rich and thinks he is better than I am; I will show him that I am as good as he is; I will go and buy a horse and buggy; no, I cannot do that, but I will go and hire one and ride on the same road he does, and thus prove to him that I am as good as he is.”
