Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: What does a virtual National Arts Festival mean? BL PREMIUM

Makhanda, city of sinners and saints, little town of learning and poverty, place of no water, Oxford on the veld, site of bloodshed, formerly Grahamstown, home of the settlers and the soldiers, located on the land of Ndlambe and Ngqika and Nxele and Ntsikana, conspiracy of spires and shacks, preserver of the faultlines of frontier country, landscape aflame with aloes.

Makhanda, Eastern Cape, SA. Hub of the arts. Site of pilgrimage for hopeful artists and aficionados alike. Home of the annual National Arts Festival.