JONNY STEINBERG: An inkling of the Great Catastrophe made us acquiescent

Had the story of Covid-19 in SA been told in advance, only the most credulous would have believed it.

The president goes on live television to tell the nation that a virus is coming and if we don’t shut down the country at once untold numbers of us will die. Few have seen evidence of this virus thus far. Almost nobody is ill. The country has only the word of its president to go by, buttressed by innumerable voices from abroad. SA has never shut down before; the action the president is ordering is unprecedented.