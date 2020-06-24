Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Total shareholder return in a nutshell Your capital accumulation is a function of how much you invest, how long you invest, and price appreciation. BL PREMIUM

From Michael Mauboussin and Dan Callahan at Morgan Stanley:

A large investment management firm put out research stating, "Some may be surprised to learn that 90% of US equity returns over the last century have been delivered by dividends and dividend growth."