Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Only collective action will close the hippo’s mouth Tito Mboweni will juggle the numbers but the president must co-ordinate the competing needs BL PREMIUM

It is a big week. On Tuesday the government hosts an infrastructure conference aimed at showcasing projects to financiers and investors. Because increasing investment spending is an indispensable part of the strategy to dig SA out of the low-growth trap, it is important that the government gets this right.

On Wednesday finance minister Tito Mboweni presents a supplementary budget to parliament, where he will announce the biggest budget deficit on record and a dramatic contraction of the economy.