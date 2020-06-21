Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Boks would find All Blacks too strong now Frequent rule changes make rugby a hard sell in new markets BL PREMIUM

Two of the most important things to be confirmed by rugby’s return through the Aotearoa competition in New Zealand has been that the Springboks playing the All Blacks any time soon would be crazy and there is a good reason rugby is hard to sell to new markets.

There is an economic imperative underpinning everything and there are broadcast demands to meet that will lessen the financial impacts of the coronavirus intervention. SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux did say in a web media conference two weeks ago that the Rugby Championship, probably played in a bio-bubble, was still a possibility in 2020.