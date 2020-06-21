Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: History will show whether Johnson’s merger of entities was correct BL PREMIUM

Will merging the UK’s department for international development (DFID) into the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) lower the UK’s global status?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the merger of the two offices on June 16, to create a new entity called the foreign, commonwealth and development office, with his characteristic provocative and politically incorrect tone.