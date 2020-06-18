STREET DOGS: Uncertainty as high as stock markets
18 June 2020 - 05:05
From the GMO Quarterly Letter, 1Q 2020:
At the March lows, most risk assets appeared to be fair value or cheap, even assuming a moderate hit to fair value from a severe recession.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now