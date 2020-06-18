Michel Pireu Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Uncertainty as high as stock markets

BL PREMIUM
18 June 2020 - 05:05 Michel Pireu

From the GMO Quarterly Letter,  1Q 2020:

At the March lows, most risk assets appeared to be fair value or cheap, even assuming a moderate hit to fair value from a severe recession.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now