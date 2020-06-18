KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sport returns with bowed heads and bended knees
Change has come, but much more is necessary in sport and in other areas of life
18 June 2020 - 14:43
In Joburg, Birmingham and Manchester, cricket and football returned with something old, something new, something borrowed and something of a breakthrough.
The Premier League began again after 100 days with bowed heads and on bended knees, vital and hopeful moments and symbols of a changed world and acknowledgment of the change that still needs to come.
