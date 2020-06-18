Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sport returns with bowed heads and bended knees Change has come, but much more is necessary in sport and in other areas of life BL PREMIUM

In Joburg, Birmingham and Manchester, cricket and football returned with something old, something new, something borrowed and something of a breakthrough.

The Premier League began again after 100 days with bowed heads and on bended knees, vital and hopeful moments and symbols of a changed world and acknowledgment of the change that still needs to come.