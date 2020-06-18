ISAAH MHLANGA: The stock market is not the economy
While economic data is expected to show severe damage, the bourse has roared to pre-Covid levels
18 June 2020 - 17:00
It took a mere 22 days from February 19 for the S&P 500 to decline by 30%, the fastest correction in history. The second fastest was the 1934 and 1931 market corrections, which took 23 and 24 days respectively.
On the upside, the S&P has recorded a return of 37.7% from the bottom over a 50-day period, marking it as the fastest rebound in history. Meanwhile, economic data is still expected to show an economy that is severely damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. This affirms a widely recognised fact — the stock market is not the economy.
