ANTHONY BUTLER: Are judges ignoring dangers so eccentrics can rule? The Constitutional Court's ruling in favour of unaffiliated individuals fails to understand our electoral system

On occasion, the highest court in the land can deliver a judgment that is truly baffling to simple-minded folk.

Last week, the Constitutional Court upheld the appeal of New Nation and others against a judgment of the Western Cape High Court on the Right of individuals to stand as independent in national and provincial elections. The court found that, “insofar as the Electoral Act makes it impossible for candidates to stand for political office without being members of political parties, it is unconstitutional”.