Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: The suing nation fails to discern the middle ground The emphasis on our differences instead of our commonalities leads to fragmentation and unceasing conflict BL PREMIUM

If every decision on the rugby field had to be referred to the television match official there would be something wrong with the referee, or an understanding of the laws, or perhaps even the purpose of the game.

If every difference of opinion in our society can only be resolved in our hierarchy of courts, there is either something fundamentally wrong with us as a people or the rules that govern us are on shaky ground. Or both.