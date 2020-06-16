Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA plumbs new depths by firing Clive Eksteen BL PREMIUM

Just when it seems Cricket SA couldn’t possibly do any further damage to its own feet, it reloads every gun in the house, takes aim downwards and fires again. No wonder the organisation is crawling. And there is certainly more to come.

The “summary dismissal” of head of sales and sponsor relations Clive Eksteen for “transgressions of a serious nature” is a hatchet job of the most spectacularly clumsy nature. For a start, he was found guilty of only one of the five charges brought against him. Just one transgression.