KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Too big to be? The tech antitrust showdown is coming
Apple faces European Commission probes into anticompetitive practices, while Amazon is in regulators’ spotlight in the US
16 June 2020 - 16:55
News broke this week that Apple is the subject of two European Commission investigations into alleged anticompetitive practices.
In March Japanese firm Rakuten filed a complaint saying Apple placing a commission on its e-books while simultaneously promoting the Apple Books service was unfair. Rakuten subsidiary Kobo is an e-book seller and a maker of e-readers. Any e-book bought via in-app purchasing within the Kobo Apple app is hit with a 30% commission, making it — it says — less attractively priced. To work around this, users can buy directly from the Kobo website, but that is a barrier to the impulse buying that in-app purchasing facilitates.
