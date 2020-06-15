Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Inheritance tax proposal pokes a hornets’ nest There are important moral and practical concerns that should guide the discussion on whether to disrupt multigenerational transfers of wealth BL PREMIUM

Last week Pierre de Vos, a law professor at the University of Cape Town, published a blog raising the possibility of a 100% inheritance tax. The response, on Twitter anyway, was outrage.

His concern is the role of inheritance in driving intergenerational inequality that contributes to the stark racial inequality that has been highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide. There is obvious resonance in SA.