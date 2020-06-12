Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: What really is time? BL PREMIUM

From Om Malik @ OM.co:

Will the pandemic finally break us free from the traditional idea of time? Whether it is our workday or how we perceive seasons, everything has a commercial cadence. If "work from home" is part of the new professional reality, then it affects how we structure our hours and our lives. Since we don’t know how to do that yet, many of us feel either tired, depressed, sad, lost, angry, or all of the above.