STREET DOGS: What really is time?
12 June 2020 - 05:27
From Om Malik @ OM.co:
Will the pandemic finally break us free from the traditional idea of time? Whether it is our workday or how we perceive seasons, everything has a commercial cadence. If "work from home" is part of the new professional reality, then it affects how we structure our hours and our lives. Since we don’t know how to do that yet, many of us feel either tired, depressed, sad, lost, angry, or all of the above.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now