KEVIN McCALLUM: The man who wasn’t at the 2010 World Cup opener
The opening match of the 2010 World Cup had the laughter and the tears — but no Madiba
11 June 2020 - 16:16
Joburg was bitterly cold and intensely nervous on the opening night of the 2010 World Cup.
Soccer City, the arena taking a timeout from its given name as the FNB Stadium, was in a bit of a state, sold out and hyped out, but one man was missing. Nelson Mandela didn’t make the first game of the tournament he had done as much as anyone to make happen.
