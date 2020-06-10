Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The visionary manager BL PREMIUM

From David Poppe at Giverny Capital Asset Management:

The good news for long-term investors is that the market of active stock pickers is, to a remarkable degree, hired, fired and compensated based on short-term performance. Active managers are plenty smart, but they’re usually more focused on short-term reality than long-term opportunity. They flood into and out of ideas, and even into and out of the stock market, a bit like the fight or flight reactions of prey animals.