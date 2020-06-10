STREET DOGS: The visionary manager
10 June 2020 - 05:05
From David Poppe at Giverny Capital Asset Management:
The good news for long-term investors is that the market of active stock pickers is, to a remarkable degree, hired, fired and compensated based on short-term performance. Active managers are plenty smart, but they’re usually more focused on short-term reality than long-term opportunity. They flood into and out of ideas, and even into and out of the stock market, a bit like the fight or flight reactions of prey animals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now