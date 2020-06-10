Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Corporates flex their muscles to slap down critics Companies often tie civil society challenges in expensive and exhausting legal traps to escape regulation BL PREMIUM

Free expression. That debate right now in SA seems to be about where we understand the margins of that to be: curious, offensive academic offerings? Pickled, long-past-their-shelf-life columnists?

A court case happening right now potentially poses real threats to those we traditionally think should sit comfortably at the very centre of the right to free expression: civil society and the public at large.