GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of excessive force
Of kill shots, chemical castration, piss-taking and other forms of ‘progressive’ SA policing
10 June 2020 - 05:05
Back in September 2017, then-police minister Fikile Mbalula stood before the assembled SA Police Service, at the Pretoria West Police Academy, and said of criminals, “Let the criminals piss and drink their own urine.”
“Do you hear me?” he asked, as if talking to children. In unison, and suitably infantilised, the police replied, “Let the criminals piss and drink their own urine!”
