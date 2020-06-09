Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A very good time to invest BL PREMIUM

From Q1 Quarterly Letters:

In the face of this pandemic, we made a deliberate decision not to prioritise businesses which will see an immediate but likely short-lived benefit from the societal and economic distortions caused by the virus. Rather, we remain focused on the businesses that we think are cheapest relative to how they will be performing three or more years from now, even if we must weather a difficult 2020 on the way.