STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Covid-19 measures show saving black lives is not the government's priority

If black lives really matter here, citizens will demand that the government does everything possible to fight Covid-19.

Worldwide protest at police violence against black people has prompted some comment here on the treatment of black citizens at the hands of police. In some cases this expresses real concern, in others it is yet another way to denounce lockdown restrictions. Which is why it is important to point out that the greatest threat to black lives here is Covid-19, which is now spreading much faster and could spiral out of control.