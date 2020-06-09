Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Deglobalisation has never been a good idea There is talk of deliberative deglobalisation despite the pandemic illustrating the need for international co-operation BL PREMIUM

As the Covid-19 pandemic tears its way across societies around the world there are murmurs of deliberative deglobalisation.

This is best understood as a decline in investment, trade and knowledge sharing, with attendant lessening of integration, and reduced interdependence between countries. Already before the pandemic there was talk, among some SA academics, of “delinking” Africa from the global political economy.