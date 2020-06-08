NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket still lurching from crisis to crisis
It’s so bad one could easily forget which one we’re in now
08 June 2020 - 17:57
Cricket is in a crisis, but then it has been for well more than a century. Not the same crisis, but lots of different ones. Not a decade has gone by out of the last dozen in which there has not been a crisis of some sort.
It is little wonder that cricket people have become inured to them. SA cricket does them especially well, always weathering the storm and finding a way through.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now