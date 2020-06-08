Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: How will R130bn be reallocated in the emergency budget? Given the tight fiscal constraints under which we operate, there’s very little space to do anything of great interest BL PREMIUM

What a first half of the year we’ve had. We started 2020 focused on the Treasury’s ability to rein in a widening budget deficit while facing consecutive weeks of load-shedding from Eskom, which burst any hopes of a strong economic recovery.

It wasn’t that long ago when we welcomed a budget speech by finance minister Tito Mboweni that promised a reduction in public-sector wage growth and other expenditure cuts as his last salvo at saving the country’s credit ratings from a possible downgrade into full-blown “junk” status. In the end, it proved insufficient to avoid a cut of the country’s sovereign ratings by Moody’s Ratings Services, the last agency that had SA on an investment grade.