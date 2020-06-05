KEVIN MCCALLUM: Got the T-shirt against racism? It’s not enough
05 June 2020 - 05:00
In February 1997, Robbie Fowler was fined for making what was regarded as a “political” statement. After scoring against Norway’s SK Brann, Fowler lifted his Liverpool jersey to reveal a T-shirt with a logo that supported Liverpool dockers who had been sacked.
Uefa fined him £900, saying that while some may feel it “strange and even unfair … by lifting his shirt and displaying the message, Fowler violated Uefa regulations. Although we may sympathise with such support, it is a strict rule that a football ground is not the right stage for political demonstrations.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now