KEVIN MCCALLUM: Got the T-shirt against racism? It's not enough

In February 1997, Robbie Fowler was fined for making what was regarded as a “political” statement. After scoring against Norway’s SK Brann, Fowler lifted his Liverpool jersey to reveal a T-shirt with a logo that supported Liverpool dockers who had been sacked.

Uefa fined him £900, saying that while some may feel it “strange and even unfair … by lifting his shirt and displaying the message, Fowler violated Uefa regulations. Although we may sympathise with such support, it is a strict rule that a football ground is not the right stage for political demonstrations.”