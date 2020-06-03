VINCE VAN DER BIJL: An amateur stream will ensure SA doesn’t lose a future Clive Rice
03 June 2020 - 17:33
The late Clive Rice and I began our varsity cricket careers playing in the Pietermaritzburg campus second team of Natal University. We struggled initially to find our feet in the more adult game.
When Clive was picked for the Natal University intervarsity team he batted at No 9 and bowled sixth change! Strange but true. Later in Johannesburg, he forged ahead to become an extraordinary internationally acclaimed all-rounder.
