GARETH VAN ONSELEN: David Bullard and the futility of notoriety
If the purpose is merely notoriety, what you say counts for very little, so long as it generates infamy
03 June 2020 - 05:00
Last week David Bullard tweeted the following: “I realise this is risky (but when have I ever cared?) but maybe we need a new word to replace the K-word to describe the people (not all) that we described as K's. Help me out here ... This ain't racial; it's K-specific.”
Let us do more than Bullard ever does, and take him seriously. What he is effectively saying is, let us take the most reprehensible, racist word in SA and come up with a euphemism — a substitute that “we” can use to denigrate the relevant people.
