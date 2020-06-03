Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: David Bullard and the futility of notoriety If the purpose is merely notoriety, what you say counts for very little, so long as it generates infamy BL PREMIUM

Last week David Bullard tweeted the following: “I realise this is risky (but when have I ever cared?) but maybe we need a new word to replace the K-word to describe the people (not all) that we described as K's. Help me out here ... This ain't racial; it's K-specific.”

Let us do more than Bullard ever does, and take him seriously. What he is effectively saying is, let us take the most reprehensible, racist word in SA and come up with a euphemism — a substitute that “we” can use to denigrate the relevant people.