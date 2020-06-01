Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Now we listen to our instincts rather than the edicts of the state The clear, objective fact of Covid-19’s existence has splintered into 58-million subjective personal experiences of it BL PREMIUM

Vaccines, the doctor told me, are not something that should be rushed. When it came to Covid-19, he wasn’t counting on anything appearing this year.

“There’s that Will Smith movie about a vaccine,” he added with gloomy emphasis. “They get it wrong and things get very bad.”