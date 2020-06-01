Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Pandemic a reminder that we merely tap-tap in the fog It is an illusion that the more people know, the more control they will have BL PREMIUM

Mark Lilla, a professor of humanities at Columbia University, began an article in The New York Times in May with a quote from Thomas Hobbes: “The best prophet is the best guesser.”

“That would seem to be the last word on our capacity to predict the future,” says Lilla. “We can’t. But it is a truth we have never been able to accept. People facing immediate danger want to hear an authoritative voice they can draw assurance from; they want to be told what will occur, how they should prepare, and that all will be well. We are not well designed, it seems, to live in uncertainty.”