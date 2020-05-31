ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Time is running out for SA to help silence the guns in Africa
31 May 2020 - 17:24
Amid the disruption of the coronavirus, which has forced the UN to conduct most of its business remotely, SA is in the last seven months of its two-year tenure on the UN Security Council.
It has promoted the AU's aspirations of “silencing the guns in Africa by 2020”. About 70,000 (85%) of the UN’s 82,000 peacekeepers are deployed in Africa. SA has 1,153 troops in three UN missions, 98% in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a few others in Darfur and South Sudan.
