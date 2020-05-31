Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Time is running out for SA to help silence the guns in Africa BL PREMIUM

Amid the disruption of the coronavirus, which has forced the UN to conduct most of its business remotely, SA is in the last seven months of its two-year tenure on the UN Security Council.

It has promoted the AU's aspirations of “silencing the guns in Africa by 2020”. About 70,000 (85%) of the UN’s 82,000 peacekeepers are deployed in Africa. SA has 1,153 troops in three UN missions, 98% in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a few others in Darfur and South Sudan.