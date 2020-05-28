Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Crisis should not be wasted as weak rand offers SA a keen advantage The local currency is about 50% undervalued, which allows SA to grow through import replacement and exports BL PREMIUM

Household spending patterns are widely expected to change permanently in the wake of the lockdown. How they change is of overwhelming importance to almost all businesses that supply households or are once, twice or even three times removed from making sales directly to households.

The demand to fly to some holiday destination not only affects hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, airports, travel agents, airlines, car rental companies and taxi companies — and all they employ or contract with — it will have profound implications for Boeing and Airbus and all their component suppliers.