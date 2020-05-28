BRIAN KANTOR: Crisis should not be wasted as weak rand offers SA a keen advantage
The local currency is about 50% undervalued, which allows SA to grow through import replacement and exports
28 May 2020 - 15:03
Household spending patterns are widely expected to change permanently in the wake of the lockdown. How they change is of overwhelming importance to almost all businesses that supply households or are once, twice or even three times removed from making sales directly to households.
The demand to fly to some holiday destination not only affects hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, airports, travel agents, airlines, car rental companies and taxi companies — and all they employ or contract with — it will have profound implications for Boeing and Airbus and all their component suppliers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now