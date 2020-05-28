Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: The faithful outnumber the whingers, as the ANC well knows SA is an overwhelmingly God-fearing nation, which is why reopening places of worship may play to the ANC’s conservative base BL PREMIUM

The good citizens of the suburbs have struggled in recent weeks to understand the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Consternation and outrage have been induced by bans on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, a curfew, a narrow exercise window, disruptions to informal trading and the production of a curious catalogue of government-approved winterwear fashions.

To this catalogue of controversies we now have to add this week’s decision to reopen places of worship.