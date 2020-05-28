ANTHONY BUTLER: The faithful outnumber the whingers, as the ANC well knows
SA is an overwhelmingly God-fearing nation, which is why reopening places of worship may play to the ANC’s conservative base
28 May 2020 - 16:53
The good citizens of the suburbs have struggled in recent weeks to understand the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Consternation and outrage have been induced by bans on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, a curfew, a narrow exercise window, disruptions to informal trading and the production of a curious catalogue of government-approved winterwear fashions.
To this catalogue of controversies we now have to add this week’s decision to reopen places of worship.
