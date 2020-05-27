NICOLE FRITZ: Deborah Birx in a bind over Donald Trump’s coronavirus chaos

Deborah Birx, co-ordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, was asked at a media briefing on Friday to respond, in light of Donald Trump’s enthusiastic promotion of hydroxychloroquine, to the recent Lancet study of the drug suggesting that it could cause heart problems and even increase the risk of mortality for coronavirus patients.

As a medical professional having sworn to uphold the Hippocratic Oath and at the fore of the US government’s response to an unprecedented health threat, you might imagine that she would use the opportunity to clearly and painstakingly endorse the findings of the study and use her time at the podium to leave Americans with no uncertainty that the taking of hydroxychloroquine to treat and prevent coronavirus is not only ill-advised but dangerous.

She didn’t. Instead she said what she had taken from the study, and what she hoped everyone else had taken, was the comorbidities that put individuals at greater risk of severe Covid-19 disease. Included in her non-response to the question was the observation that she hoped millennials might look at the study to see whether their grandparents or parents had such comorbidities and would help protect them.