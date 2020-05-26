STEVEN FRIEDMAN: The economy is threatened by Covid-19, not measures to fight it
Studies show that quarantines lead to quicker economic recoveries than keeping similar areas free of restrictions
26 May 2020 - 14:41
Economies don’t work when many people are ill. This should be obvious, but isn’t to many people here and elsewhere. There is now a sustained attempt to portray government measures to fight Covid-19 as irrational bullying. We are bombarded daily with tales of economic woe and demands that the government “see the light” by allowing the economy to operate as it pleases.
The pressure seems to be working.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now