CHRIS GILMOUR: Credit must be given to Afrimat’s entrepreneurial spirit
Afrimat is a mid-tier mining company and it inhabits a quite desirable space in the SA mining landscape
26 May 2020 - 17:22
Afrimat is a great company. But it is incredibly low-profile. Just a bunch of mining professionals, getting on with the job of producing excellent returns for shareholders.
In fact, it is so low profile that I often forget about it when asked for a stock pick in these difficult times, preferring to stick with the security of cash. It almost seems as if the market has been deliberately ignoring it, perhaps because it is tainted by virtue of being classified as a construction company.
