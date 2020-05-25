Opinion / Columnists WARREN INGRAM: How to invest during the corona contortions Emerging markets, including the JSE, are offering great value and represent a real buying opportunity BL PREMIUM

As investors start to reduce their panic levels after the craziness of the past three months, it is time to begin thinking about investments with a slightly more balanced perspective.

I believe the global economic situation is much worse than I expected at the start of February and therefore a decent market drop was warranted. However, by mid-March the markets (and some commentators) were forecasting the end of days, which was patently wrong.