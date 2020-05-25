NEIL MANTHORP: Global cricket is at the crease, battling to save the match
India, England and Australia can go it alone and leave the smaller nations fighting each other for scraps
25 May 2020 - 18:17
Cricket has been heading for a reset for years and warning signs have been present long before Covid-19.
It is hardly alone among sports in wanting more and more, bigger and bigger. But unlike many other sports it has been unable to sustain the growth or curb the greed. There will be less international cricket in the immediate future as the world changes but that does not necessarily mean it becomes more meaningful.
