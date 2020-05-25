Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: No moving house and no horse jumping — estates play it straight in lockdown Managers of gated communities say compliance with regulations has been high BL PREMIUM

The response to Covid-19 has been of the type that will, like an icy draught of cold water in a mouthful of bad teeth, seek out all the flaws and cracks in everything.

Globally, finding the right protocols has tested the intelligence of governments and the resolve of their people.