Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Onus is on business to ensure there isn’t a rapid rise in Covid cases There is a need for extra caution because SA is relaxing its lockdown at a time when the virus spreads more rapidly BL PREMIUM

A few weeks ago, I equated the closing of the economy at the end of March to placing it in an induced coma for the safety of South Africans. Next Monday, the state injects its strongest adrenaline shot as we move into level 3, in which every sector is allowed to operate. There are about 8-million people who’ll be allowed out of their gates and back into the real nuts and bolts of the economy.

Our hibernation is over.