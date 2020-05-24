Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Put survival of strong first and rugby expansion second Selling the sport to new markets is not the priority amid the coronavirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

When host nation Japan made a tenacious exit to their own Rugby World Cup at the hands of SA just over seven months ago there was a strong narrative leaning towards the expansion of the sport to new markets, but the world has changed since then.

In a time when the strong have to fight for survival in the face of the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of prioritising the sport’s expansion, so agreeable to me in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup, now feels like a case of putting a whole train of carts before the proverbial horse.