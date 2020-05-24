Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Heat is on Dominic Cummings to quit over flouting lockdown rules BL PREMIUM

Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to the UK prime minister, must have some serious dirt on Boris Johnson not to be sacked immediately for breaching Britain’s lockdown regulations. It has emerged that on March 30, seven days into lockdown, Cummings drove with his wife and young son from his home in London to his parents’ farm in Durham, about 435km away, after showing symptoms and testing positive for Covid-19.

After complaints from neighbours who spotted him, the Durham constabulary “had a word” with Cummings on March 31, reminding him of the lockdown rules. Moreover, the family undertook a jolly to the town Barnard Castle 30km away, and were seen out and about in Durham at least once. Cue moral outrage, Twitter rage, public disgust and calls for him to resign.