AYABONGA CAWE: Reliance on volatile capital and debt markets is Land Bank's achilles heel

SA has deep, liquid capital markets. This fact is mostly celebrated, as in multiple global competitiveness indices. In some cases, often obscure but increasingly common, it represents our twin crises of social inequity and material need.

We finance our current account and fiscal deficits through the same liquid markets, and for a while our interest rates (in a context of near zero or even negative real interest rates in many nations) were attractive enough to keep these liquid, albeit at times disastrous, flows coming to SA. In some cases the money leaves as quickly as it arrives.