STREET DOGS: Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity
21 May 2020 - 05:04
From Steven Wood at GreenWood Investors:
While it was both a frustration and a great opportunity, fundamentals didn’t matter during the C-19 selloff. That meant the "rocks uphill" companies sold off with equal vigour to companies that are managed by Builders with better narratives.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now